City’s spray parks to reopen on Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City-operated spray parks will be back open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The city said its Recreation & Parks department will open the spray parks on May 29. Hours of operation will be from 1-6 p.m. each day, Tuesday through Sunday. All spray parks will be closed on Mondays to conserve water and to provide staff an opportunity to perform any maintenance, according to the city.

The city said the spray parks will be open through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 and 5.

