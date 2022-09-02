BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Rick Anthony returned to his hometown a couple of years ago to run the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, he found three things on the balance sheet especially troubling – vandalism, theft and graffiti.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted on a near-daily basis, that was undermining a huge investment of taxpayer funds.

One of his solutions was to create a team of city park rangers to not only address those concerns but make people feel comfortable again in their parks.

It’s not a revolutionary idea – cities both larger and smaller have done the same thing. But it’s here now – or nearly so.

The Bakersfield program will start with 18 rangers and one supervisor. It’s funded with Measure N sales tax money – about $1 million in up-front costs and $2.4 million per year.

Michael Dobbs, Bakersfield’s new Park Ranger supervisor, has hired eight rangers already, with another group of eight coming aboard Sept. 16.

“Luckily we have a good mix of employees that we’ve hired,” Dobbs said. “We have about a third of them that have some sort of law enforcement experience, people that have police officer experience, park ranger experience, jail experience ….”

The new rangers also include people with experience in parks and recreation and social services.

“If I could mold those three groups of people into one employee, that’s the type of employee I’m looking for,” Dobbs said.

The rangers, who’ll wear navy blue polos and khaki tactical pants, will not carry guns or can’t make arrests but they can issue citations and they will be in close contact with police. Their primary goal, especially early on, will just be making people feel comfortable in city parks again.

Walter Villa is an administrative analyst for the recreation and parks department.

“We have several parks that … are not completely accessible to a family,” he said, “and we want them to feel comfortable that, hey, when the park rangers are there, they’re on the job and they’re gonna make it safe and comfortable to be there again. We want children to be playing in these playgrounds.”

Starting salary for city park rangers is about $57,000 per year. A month-long mini-academy takes place this fall and the rangers are expected to walk their first beats the first week of November. They’ll each work four 10-hour shifts per week and work in two shifts, 6 a.m. to midnight. They’ll work in pairs out of several park community centers, including at MLK.

There are no immediate plans to grow the program, but there are plans to grow the city park system – with major developments coming to the West Ming, Bolthouse Highgate areas.

Dobbs knows he has a great opportunity, as the first supervisor of a new program, to set the tone.

“We get to create our culture from scratch,” he said.

That means training his team of 13 men and three women to be park ambassadors and training the people of Bakersfield to use them and support them.