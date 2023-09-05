BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield Animal Control Division’s low-cost vaccination clinic for dogs will be returning Saturday, Sept. 9 after a three-month hiatus.

Saturday’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Beach Park, which is located at 400 21st St.

According to BACD, the clinics provide access to the community for rabies vaccinations, licensing and micro-chipping. A license must be purchased at the same time as the rabies vaccination.

BACD said free microchips are available to all currently licensed dogs, and chip registration is included.

The electronic identification effort aids in the reunification of pet and owner, which directly impacts the animals entered into the shelter, according to BACD. Since the program began in September 2012, the division said they have chipped over 2,300 of the community’s pets.

The vaccination and licensing fees are as follows:

1-year altered license: $15

1-year altered senior citizen license for those 62 years and older: $5

1-year unaltered license: $60

3-year altered license: $30

3-year altered senior citizen license for those 62 years and older: $15

3-year unaltered license: $120

Bordetella: $15

Distemper, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza and Parvovirus (DHPP): $15

Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus and Panleukopenia (FVRCP): $15

Rabies: $15

BACD asks everyone to note that senior citizen licensing fees only apply to dogs that are spayed or neutered. Additionally, the FVRCP vaccination is only offered at weekly vaccination clinics.

BACD also said the line may be cut off early due to limited supplies.

For more information, visit the city’s website.