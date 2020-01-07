City’s first every Mayor’s Ball to benefit CityServe

Bakersfiled will have its first ever Mayor’s Ball to boost suppot for a charity, new to Bakersfield, but one that is making a big impact.

The inaugural event is benefiting CityServe. Since 2017, City Serve has worked with local churches to help people in need.

City Serve and Mayor Karen Goh announced the ball at the group’s warehouse Monday.

Mayor Goh’s says City Serve deserves the support for its work.

“City Serve partners with so many different organizations in our community, this is not just one organization woking on its own cause, this is truly a community organization,” Goh said.

City Serve needs donatoins and sponsors because, while its supplies are donated, they still need to pay for transportaion and other costs.

The ball is Feb. 8 at City Center Church on F Street at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and City Serve is also looking for sponsors.

Call 661-371-2650 for more information.