City’s bid for downtown transformational grant needs suggestions from public by Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever think about ways downtown Bakersfield could be better? Better connected in terms of housing, transportation and jobs? Well, speak up. Literally speak up.

The City of Bakersfield is pursuing a state grant that, in combination with a matching funds requirement, could bring in as much as $60 million for neighborhood level improvements to a particularly disadvantaged area of downtown Bakersfield.

But to get that funding, the city needs ideas — your ideas.

Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales is heading up the local effort to secure a Transformative Climate Communities grant, which is funded by state cap-and-trade dollars.

“We really are looking for innovative ideas that meet the goal of the Transformative Climate Communities grant application,” he said. “.… Really, what they’re looking for is ways in which we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions while investing in disadvantaged neighborhood.”

The section of Bakersfield roughly between 38th Street and Brundage Lane ranks in the top 5 percent of disadvantaged communities in the state — and that qualifies the area for grants that aim to improve public health and promote economic development with housing projects, alternative modes of transportation and jobs.

The deadline for submissions is this Friday. For details, visit bakersfieldtccplan.org.