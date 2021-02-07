City’s B-CARES program awards nearly $6M to more than 900 local businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city said its B-CARES program awarded nearly $6 million in grants to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching in September with an initial allocation of $3 million in federal funding, the city said the B-CARES program approved $5.93 million in grants to 938 small businesses in about four months.

The city said the program has been closed but could be reopened if the city receives additional funding.

“We are extremely thankful and grateful for the terrific work by the staff in the finance department – led by Director Randy McKeegan – creating and executing this program in a very short period of time, as well as the code enforcement staff at Development Services and staff in Technology Services. Without them, this program would not have been possible,” the city said.