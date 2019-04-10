City zoning board denies plan to build student housing at Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The city's zoning board has denied a proposed plan to build student housing near Cal State Bakersfield.

On Tuesday, the city's Board of Zoning Adjustment followed the Development Services Department's recommendation to deny the project slated for the northeast corner of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road.

Developer Coleraine Capitol Group submitted an application for a multi-family, 180-unit apartment complex intended for student housing.

The City of Bakersfield sent a notice to all adjacent properties, including businesses and neighborhoods.

They got 1,100 responses from neighboring communities and one surrounding business in opposition of the proposal.