BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications.

In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff.

A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist in the compilation, analysis and control of departmental budgets; prepare and present reports; and participate in regular workshops focusing on personal, professional and civic development.”

The Kern Community Foundation administers the program in partnership with the city. Those who apply must be at least 18 by Feb. 6, and no older than 30 by Aug. 6.

Applications are due 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 6.