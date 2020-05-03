City working to replace Spectrum Amphitheatre seating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once large public gatherings can take place again, you may have a better experience at the Spectrum Amphitheatre.

The city of Bakersfield says renovations are underway at the open-air theater at The Park at River Walk.

In a city manager memo Friday, officials say crews began removing bench seating and will replace them with new chair-style seating for future events.

Officials say over the years, people have complaned that the bench seating is uncomfortable and made it difficult to enjoy the concert experience.

Most of the funding for the project comes from Measure N. The project was approved by the city council as part of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.