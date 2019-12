The city is working to repair damage caused by a sinkhole in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The sinkhole emerged at 24th Street west of F Street this afternoon. For crews to repair the sinkhole, the outside westbound lane of 24th Street will be closed. The closure is not expected to last into Thursday, the city said.

The city asks drivers to avoid the area if possible while crews repair the damage.

The cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation.