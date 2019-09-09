City to vote on adding hundreds of body-worn cameras to Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If approved by the City Council, the Bakersfield Police Department will begin adding body-worn cameras to more than 200 of its officers beginning next month.

A city report says staff recommend approval of an agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc., to eventually provide a total of 507 body-worn cameras during the next few years.

The total cost over the proposed five-year term is $2,914,899.49 for the purchase of the cameras and their maintenance, hardware upgrades and unlimited storage and data retention.

According to the report, 210 cameras will start being deployed beginning in October and through the next 60 to 90 days, equipping patrol shifts, the traffic detail, K-9 and gang units, among others.

The council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Wednesday.