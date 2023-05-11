BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The city of Bakersfield plans to use $4.2 million in state funding to take preventative measures that could help homelessness.

That includes protecting foster youth from homelessness with a local resource center called the Dream Center.

The dream center serves as a one-stop shop of resources for current and up to 45 youth per day enter the center and receive services that impact their lives and lead many off the streets.

However, according to Mayor Karen Goh, many are still entering homelessness at an alarming rate.

“50% of the adult homeless population has spent time in foster care, an average of 55 youth become homeless in Kern County each month that’s one youth too many,” Goh said.

This is why the city plans to spend the $4.2 million in Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) funds to support foster youth. So far, HHAP paid for housing to help foster youth and new peer support specialists at the dream center like Cynthia Lira-Martinez, a former foster youth herself.

“Not only did it change my life, it changed my kid’s life. I was able to get off the streets, get my kids off the streets, now I’m able to be here and help others,” Martinez said.

At the dream center foster youth can shower, do laundry, take leadership classes and cook. These are resources that provide a needed support system.

“We know that the need is here in Kern County, youth come in every day they have compound traumas, they’re experiencing things on the streets, and they need a support system we are their support system,” Prevention Service Facilitator Brynna Wood said.

Yet, even with the additional funding for the Dream Center, Mayor Goh said it will take more to tackle this crisis.

“We cannot do it alone, the city of Bakersfield cannot do it alone we need partners,” Goh said.

The mayor plans to meet with the governor along with other city mayors on May 17 and hopes this will bring policy and other funding that will help the homeless crisis in Bakersfield.