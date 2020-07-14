City to provide progress update on new homeless shelter during City Council workshop Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City officials will provide an update to the City Council on Wednesday on the progress of the construction of the new homeless shelter.

In a workshop being held prior to tomorrow’s City Council meeting, the city will provide a breakdown of the milestones the shelter has hit since January, when the council authorized the purchase of the 7.24-acre Calcot property at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, and highlight what is to come.

Escrow on the property closed in June, according to the city’s update. This month, the 150-bed facility got its official name — the Brundage Lane Navigation Center

Related Content Bakersfield City Council narrowly approves location for low-barrier homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane Video

“Similar to the county’s M Street Navigation Center, this name acknowledges the location of the center and will make it easy to reference among service providers, the homeless community and more,” the city said.

During tomorrow’s meeting, the City Council will consider approving an agreement to lease office space at the shelter to the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. The city said this will allow the local Homeless Collaborative staff to have a permanent space within the facility.

The city said its project management team is working on finalizing the floor plan and issuing contracts for construction. The city is also still working on getting materials for the shelter. These steps are expected to be completed this summer.

The shelter is still set for a fall opening despite complications due to COVID-19, the city said.

In an additional workshop, the City Council will also receive a parks update from the Recreation and Parks Department. The city will address questions and concerns about the budget for parks projects and staffing levels in the department.

The workshops will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the 5:15 p.m. regular meeting.