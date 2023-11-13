BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are cleaning out your house before the holiday season and need to dump out large items this large item drop off event may be for you.

The city of Bakersfield is set to host a large item drop-off event on Saturday Nov. 18.

The event is scheudled to be held at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at 9001 Ashe Rd from 8 a.m. to noon and residents can drop off unwanted bulky items for free.

City officials will be accepting items such as, furniture, mattresses, box springs, appliances, electronics, water heaters and BBQ grills without propane tanks.

If you choose to participate in this free event you will have to unload the items yourself.