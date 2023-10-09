BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is set to host a large drop-off item event on Saturday in eastern Bakersfield.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 residents can drop off unwanted large items from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex.

At the event, residents can drop off, furniture, mattresses, water heaters, BBQ grill without propane tanks, electronics, box springs and other major appliances.

Organizers will not be accepting construction debris, propane tanks, items with refrigerant, liquid and hazardous waste and items that weigh over 300 pounds.