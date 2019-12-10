City to hold community meetings on proposed homeless shelter sites

The City of Bakersfield is holding meetings starting this week to get community input on and share information about the development of a new homeless center.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as part of the Martin Luther King Community Initiative meeting at Jerusalem Church, 924 Cottonwood Rd. The second will be on Dec. 16 at the Martin Luther King Community Center on 1000 S. Owens Blvd.

The two proposed sites include a 1.89 acre piece of land on Brown and East 18th Streets in East Bakersfield.

City officials announced last week they are considering turning the property into a 150-bed emergency homeless shelter.

The other proposal calls for a 450 bed facility on 1900 East Brundage Lane, currently occupied by Calcot Cotton Grower.

The Bakersfield City Council planned to vote on the 7.5 acre, $3.83 million site last month, but after an hours-long council meeting, city leaders delayed the vote.

Joe Conroy with the City of Bakersfield says Tuesday’s meeting will give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the proposals.

“The idea is to answer some of those questions people may have, and dispel rumors about both of these sites as well,” Conroy said, adding “The city is committed to addressing the homelessness issue, and so we want to get this taken care of.”

Jim wheeler is the executive director of flood Bakersfield ministries. He and his team interact with homeless individuals multiple times per day.

Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Bakersfield Ministries, acknowledged the importance for the general public to provide input on the proposed sites, but he said the city has taken too long to select a site.

“The longer this process gets delayed, the longer people are out on the streets…I’m very frustrated,” he said. “The city council declared a shelter crisis in November 2018, here we are in December 2019, and they still haven’t decided on a location. “

“We’re encountering people every single day who are cold and wet and they have no place to go, we need a shelter and we needed it yesterday.”

Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.M.

The public is encouraged to attend.