BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield will begin a new project to reconstruct the roadway on Panama Lane between Mountain Vista Drive and Old River Road on Friday.

The city said eastbound Panama Lane between Mountain Vista and Old River will remain closed from 8 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sept. 27. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

The city said detours and alternate access points will be provided during the closure.