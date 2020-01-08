City to begin low-cost pet vaccine clinics starting this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is once again holding low-cost animal vaccine clinics in the community starting this weekend.

The clinics will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at a different park. The first is on Saturday at the Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy.

Vaccination fees will be $10 each while license fees for spayed or neutered animals will be $15 for one year or $30 for three years.

One-year license rates for senior dogs will be $5 for one year and $15 for three years. Animals that are not altered cost $60 for a one-year license and $120 for three years.Free microchips for all licensed dogs will also be provided at the clinics. For a full schedule, visit https://bit.ly/35E36zw.