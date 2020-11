BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city wants to remind residents that there will be no trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

All trash, recycling and green waste will be picked up on Friday and Friday collections will be made on Saturday. The Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 7 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, call the city’s Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114.