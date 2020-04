BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – City Serve wants to host a city-wide passover prayer without anyone having to go inside a church.

Here’s how it would work:

City Serve invites people to pull into its parking lot on F street.

Everyone would stay in their cars and tune in to 87.9 FM on their radio.

With churches and faith groups, City Serve says they will pray for health care workers, churches and our community.

It’s happening April 8th at 7 p.m.