BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is asking for the community’s feedback about what transportation may, or should, look like in the future.

In a release, officials said the city is developing an Active Transportation Plan that will propose projects to improve safety for various modes of travel in the city, like bicycling, walking, or when using wheelchairs, scooters, skateboards, strollers, roller skates or rollerblades.

Thoughts and opinions will be collected via community outreach, which includes online activities, in-person community workshops and the Bakersfield Active Transportation Summit and Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 21. from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House located at 2020 R St. The festival is free and open to all.

The festival will feature over 10 free event hubs with music, safety demonstrations, food, bike repairs, and a free raffle which includes child and adult sized bicycles, skateboards, scooters and helmets.

You can also expect an indoor presentation on active transportation improvements and processes from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. inside the Bakersfield Community House.

More information can be found on their website, Bakersfieldatp.com.