BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield wants to know the community’s thoughts on the Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project.

The project will transform these corridors into safer, more accessible and pedestrian-friendly routes using Complete Streets strategies.

These strategies focus on traffic calming, ADA modifications, raised cycle tracks and new trees to improve users’ safety and travel.

The city of Bakersfield would like to know what you’d like to see by visiting the Public Coordinate website to provide input, ideas and suggestions.

