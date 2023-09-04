BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City officials are seeking the public’s input in safety improvement in the Monitor Street School Corridor for thousands of children who attend school near Monitor Street.

An interactive map will allow community members to comment and make recommendations for improvements on the Monitor Street School Corridor.

City officials will work to secure funding from the Active Transportation Program, which is run by Caltrans, according to officials.

The Monitor Street School Corridor runs on Monitor Street from South High School to Golden Valley High School.

To leave comments and input, click here.