BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve ever googled “IKEA near me” or “Cheesecake Factory near me” or “Whole Foods near me” and didn’t like the answer, the City of Bakersfield wants to hear from you.

The City of Bakersfield is asking residents for input on businesses they want to see in the city.

The city has a seven-question online survey for residents to fill out. City leaders would then use responses to examine strong areas and weak points to bring “desired amenities” to Bakersfield.

If you want that In-N-Out on the east side, you can let city leaders know about it.

You can take the survey at this link.