City says Bakersfield’s travel sector is showing signs of recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield says the travel industry is beginning to show signs of recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, an analysis by Visit Bakersfield manager David Lyman shows that Bakersfield is outperforming the state and the country in area hotel occupancy and is nearing back to 2019 levels.

The pandemic had shutdown much of the travel and tourism industry bringing hotel occupancy rates down by 50% in the early stages of the pandemic. Lyman says by the end of August, the hotel occupancy rate was only 3.8% compared to the same time last year.

Officials say more travelers to the city brings in more tax dollars.

You can read Lyman’s analysis at this link.