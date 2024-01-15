City Sandwich menu items to be offered at new restaurant Honey I'm Home.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City Sandwich Co., which long drew lunchtime crowds craving its tangy potato salad and simple, satisfying sandwiches served on soft rolls with vinegar, olive oil and shredded cabbage, has closed.

A sign posted on the Mount Vernon Avenue restaurant says it closed Saturday.

“We Love & Appreciate All of You,” reads the sign, with “48 Years” written on the bottom.

But all is not lost.

The sandwiches, biscuits and gravy and other customer favorites are expected to be offered at new establishment Honey I’m Home, opening at 3807 Auburn St., the spot formerly occupied by Kipsys Cafe and Cindy’s Restaurant.

“Find the Best of City Sandwich’s at ‘Honey I’m Home’, 3807 Auburn St. (formerly Cindy’s),” reads a sign in the window.

A man who identified himself as the son of former owner Bruce Browne, who died in 2020, left a post on the City Sandwich Facebook page saying he recently heard of the closure. He wrote in part, “My 40 years’ experience will forever be tied to that wonderful shop on Mount Vernon Avenue. I just want to thank each and every one of you that supported us for 48 years. Whether you are a seasoned veteran from the beginning or you just came in yesterday for the first time. Thank You.”

The son now runs a City Sandwich in Tullahoma, Tenn.