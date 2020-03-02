City: Sales tax revenue from Measure N expected to be 20 percent above initial estimates this fiscal year

The city of Bakersfield is expecting to receive significantly more sales tax revenue from Measure N this fiscal year than originally anticipated.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year — the first full fiscal year since the measure was passed in November 2018 — the city estimates a total revenue of $74.3 million, a 20 percent increase over initial estimates. That’s an extra $12.4 million that could be going in city coffers.

The estimation was based on looking at trends seen over the past nine months of revenue.

“The city has received three quarters of revenue allocations for the sales tax and the results continue to be well over the estimates established when the measure was approved,” Finance Director Randy McKeegan said in a city memorandum.

The city also recently received its sales tax report for the fourth quarter, which ran from October through December 2019. In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2018, total sales tax revenue was up nearly 10 percent.

“The quarterly numbers show a significant increase indicating improvements in local sales activity, especially during the holiday season,” McKeegan said.

The city said online sales in particular played a large role in the increased tax revenue during the holidays.

The revenue for the quarter is from the Bradley Burns 1 percent sales tax and does not reflect revenues from Measure N, which is counted separately, the city said.

The fourth quarter sales tax revenue for Measure N was not disclosed by the city. More detailed information is expected later this month.