City reopens Eye Street to traffic after being closed in September for outdoor restaurant seating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has re-opened Eye Street to vehicle traffic after having been closed since September to allow restaurants to have outdoor seating amid COVID-19.

The city said tents and other temporary structures used by area restaurants during the temporary closure have been removed, as well as the plastic k-railing barricades installed by the city to close the street to traffic.

The stretch of Eye Street between 19th Street and the alley just south of 20th Street had been closed to vehicles since Sept. 28 in order to allow restaurants with approved COVID-19 Special Event Permits to serve the public with outdoor seating.