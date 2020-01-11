City releases schedule for low-cost pet vaccination clinics

The city of Bakersfield is starting a series of monthly low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Saturday. Here’s the full schedule of clinics. All clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 11: The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy.

Feb. 8: Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.

March 14: Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.

April 11: Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Rd.

May 9: Lowell Park, 800 4th St.

June 13: Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.

July 11: Silver Creek, Park 7011 Harris Rd.

Aug. 8: MLK Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.

Sept. 12: Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.

Oct. 10: Central Park, Mill Creek, 600 19th St.

Nov. 14: Kroll Park 7500 Kroll Way

Dec. 12: Liberty Park, 11225 Brimhall Rd.

