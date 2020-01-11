City releases schedule for low-cost pet vaccination clinics

The city of Bakersfield is starting a series of monthly low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Saturday. Here’s the full schedule of clinics. All clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 11: The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy.
Feb. 8: Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
March 14: Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
April 11: Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Rd.
May 9: Lowell Park, 800 4th St.
June 13: Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
July 11: Silver Creek, Park 7011 Harris Rd.
Aug. 8: MLK Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.
Sept. 12: Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
Oct. 10: Central Park, Mill Creek, 600 19th St.
Nov. 14: Kroll Park 7500 Kroll Way
Dec. 12: Liberty Park, 11225 Brimhall Rd.