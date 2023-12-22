BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residential and commercial trash will be delayed one day each week during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

The City of Bakersfield’s administrative offices will be closed Monday Dec. 25 and Monday Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays, delaying trash and recycling collection services by one day each week.

The free Christmas tree recycling program will be returning with three locations where you can drop off your trees for disposal:

The City’s Mt. Vernon Organics Recycling & Composting Facility, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Organic Waste Facility is located at 2601 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, two miles south of Highway 58. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Bakersfield College parking lot at the northwest corner of Haley Street and University Avenue, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The Kern County Fairgrounds south parking lot, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The parking lot is located at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street.

City officials said plastic and other fake trees will not be accepted at the drop-off locations. Ornaments bulbs, lights and other decorations will have to be removed prior to dropping your tree off.

Real trees can be placed in your tree waste container by cutting the tree down to small pieces to fit inside the container and the tree must allow the lid to close completely.