BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield City Council committee had a change of venue for Tuesday’s meeting, which was held at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center for the homeless.

The Ad-Hoc “Committee on Homelessness” surveyed the progress being made on the shelter’s $6 million expansion project and on-going construction to increase the facility’s capacity.

During the tour, Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Valdez provided a monthly report on our community’s homeless population.

The report says, there are currently more sheltered homeless people living in Bakersfield facilities, than unsheltered.