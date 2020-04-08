City re-launching campaign reminding residents to be careful about what they flush

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is re-launching its “Don’t Create a Monster – Think Before You Flush” public outreach campaign to help the Public Works department combat the problem of clogged sewer lines.

The city said residents will soon see billboards around town reminding them about what should

not be flushed, such as diapers, wipes used for personal hygiene and house-cleaning items. The city said these products can cause major issues for the city’s sewer and wastewater treatment systems.

The city said many of these products are labeled as “flushable,” but are not, as they do not break down the same way toilet paper does. As a result, this puts stress on the sewer and treatment equipment, causing damage and leading cities to spend thousands of dollars on premature equipment repair and replacement.

“While the billboards were previously planned, this is also a timely reminder as stores

are short on toilet paper supplies and many people are looking for alternatives during

the COVID-19 health crisis,” the city said.

The city said the following items should not be flushed: Cotton swabs, dental floss, gloves, rags, cat litter, feminine hygiene products, condoms, paper towels, diapers and personal hygiene wipes.