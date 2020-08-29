City re-installing basketball hoops at parks after given go-ahead by county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outdoor basketball at city parks is allowed again after the city recently received clearance from the county.

The city’s Recreation & Parks Department said it is re-installing basketball hoops on half courts after it was given guidance by the Kern County Public Health Services Department. As of Friday, four hoops have been re-installed at city-operated parks.

According to state guidelines, high-contact activities such as basketball are now allowed as long as participants are families from the same household and if they play in small groups. Play among families from different households is still suspended.