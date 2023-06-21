BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “The most horrific event in the history of Taft” occurred when a police officer assigned to Taft Union High School failed to show for work the morning a 16-year-old student entered a classroom armed with a shotgun, an attorney said.

Officer Doug Hallmark wasn’t present to perform his job, a student was shot and wounded and the district ended up paying a “substantial amount” in a lawsuit brought against it, said Leonard Herr, lead attorney for the district, during closing arguments Wednesday in a civil trial held in Superior Court.

The district, in a 2014 lawsuit that went to trial last week, argued Hallmark’s absence constituted a breach of contract the city had with the district to provide police services.

Twelve jurors found otherwise.

Deliberating less than an hour, the jury determined the city didn’t breach its contract, bringing an abrupt end to a weeklong trial resulting from the sole school shooting in Kern’s history.

The case

At issue was what services the city was supposed to provide under the contract.

Attorney Mick Marderosian, lead attorney for the city, said it focused on truancy; Herr argued it stipulated a police presence would be provided at school facilities 40 hours a week.

To win its case, the district had to prove four things: the district and city of Taft entered a contract; the city failed to do something required by the contract; the district was harmed; the breach of contract was a substantial factor in causing harm.

If Hallmark had been parked at his usual spot on campus, Herr told jurors during closing, it’s reasonable to conclude shooter Bryan Oliver wouldn’t have entered the school.

“Officer Hallmark was not there, Bryan Oliver was not deterred and walked into the science classroom and shot Bowe Cleveland,” Herr told jurors.

As a result, he said, the district was sued and paid $2.6 million to Cleveland, who spent years recovering from his injuries.

Marderosian countered that the district’s attorneys “miserably failed to prove their case.”

He argued the contract reached between the district and city was to prevent and reduce truancy. Hallmark spent most of his time looking for truants and was only on campus about three hours a day.

“The contract never said, ‘You’re supposed to be 40 hours a day on the high school campus,'” Marderosian said.

Marderosian, citing Oliver’s testimony at his 2014 criminal trial, noted the gunman said he had no recollection of whether Hallmark’s vehicle was on campus. Oliver was going to commit a crime whether or not police were present, he said.

“No contract is ever going to prevent the unpreventable,” Marderosian said.

In his rebuttal argument, Herr acknowledged the district was partly negligent for what happened, but said the city was too. He suggested the city should pay one-third of the amount paid to Cleveland, or $878,658.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and the verdict was announced at 2:33 p.m.

Oliver’s criminal trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict on charges of attempted murder on Dec. 17, 2014. A month later, he pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder. He’s eligible for parole in 2027.

Both Oliver and Cleveland were 16 when the shooting occurred.

Cleveland’s family sued, and a jury found the school district partly negligent. Cleveland’s attorney, Daniel Rodriguez, argued the district ignored red flags regarding Oliver’s behavior and failed to take adequate precautions.