BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has a preliminary plan to provide 100 dumpster locks and five enclosures to businesses however the cost of these enclosures isn’t cheap.

The plan is still in the works but for now, the city is working on a project that will prevent dumpster divers and illegal dumpers from getting into trash but the cost of a proposed dumpster enclosure is estimated to be worth more than two new cars.

The city of Bakersfield is working on creating a dumpster enclosure policy and program. It would spend $250,000 on five to eight dumpster enclosures.

The program would also require all dumpsters to have magnetic locks, called gravity locks. These locks prevent anyone without a key from getting in except for the trucks that empty the container.

The city is working to provide these locks to more than 100 businesses out of about 2,000 in the city. It’s also looking to provide more than five dumpster enclosures to these businesses too but the cost isn’t cheap.

“The steel magnetic locking lids are 500 dollars a lid,” Christian Clegg the Bakersfield City Manager said. “We can do a lot of lids. We can do a lot of dumpsters. Enclosures run from 25,000 to 50,000 dollars per enclosure.”

However, some downtown business owners don’t think $50,000 spent on dumpsters is the right way to spend taxpayer dollars.

“This is what my dumpster looks like. I don’t need nothing enclosed,” Nick Avalos the owner of Downtown ToysNComics said. “If they were to give me the option, ‘hey we got $50,000 that’s going to go into your trash can,’ I’d rather invest that into the homeless problem we have. That’s a bigger issue than our trash.”

According to Erecre Group Realty a design and construction business, the average dumpster enclosure is 8 feet tall, 14 feet long, and 19 feet wide. Most contractors charge between $2,000 and $8,000 per dumpster in the enclosure.

However, that doesn’t include the cost for breaking up the sediment and laying a new foundation. The estimate for a two-dumpster enclosure to about $16,000 to $25,000.

“I did construction for about 20 years and for $50,000 I could build a house not a dumpster enclosure,” Avalos said.

The city is working on drafting its enforcement policy for the dumpster locks as well as who can apply to get a free one.