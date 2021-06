BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of Ashe Road will close next week for work at a nearby railroad crossing, city officials said.

Ashe will close in both directions starting 6 a.m. June 14 from District Boulevard to Woodmere Drive. The closure ends 5 p.m. June 21.

Traffic will be detoured to Stine Road, officials said. Crews will repave the approaches and departures at the railroad crossing.