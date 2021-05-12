City plans on holding July 4 fireworks show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield plans on holding a modified July 4 celebration that includes fireworks.

City spokesman Joseph Conroy said more details will be released when plans are finalized.

