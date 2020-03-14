City looking to raise refuse, recycling rates for residents, businesses later this year

Refuse and recycling rates in the city for residents and businesses could go up later this year.

The city of Bakersfield is proposing a 4 percent increase in refuse and recycling rates for all residential and commercial accounts in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which will begin July 1. That would amount to a $9 increase for single-family residences.

The city said the increase is needed to help pay the city’s outside hauling contractors, which pick up about 50 percent of the city’s refuse. It is also needed to fund proposed operating and capital budgets while maintaining an adequate Refuse Fund balance.

“The city has experienced significant declines in recycling revenues and significant expenditure increases for handling recyclables,” the city said in a news release.

The city said it cannot charge residents no more than the cost of providing solid waste, recycling and green waste services due to Proposition 218 and will only increase rates when operating costs rise.

In the past, the city said the revenue it received from recycling helped offset refuse costs. However, costs have already begun to rise due to the city’s requirement to comply with the state’s mandatory commercial recycling law.

The city’s refuse costs are only likely to increase. Senate Bill 1383, which was approved in 2016, will require every business in the state to recycle starting in January 2022.

“This new recycling activity will create a larger glut of materials and push the recycling gate fees to greater heights,” the city said.

The City Council is expected to hold a public hearing about the proposed rate increase in June.