City planning to continue private security patrols after pilot program with Trans-West

Courtesy of the City of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is looking to continue private security patrols after a successful pilot period with Trans-West Security.

City staff is recommending that security patrols be extended for at least another three months. Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said it could be longer than that and that the duration is in the process of being finalized.

The City Council is expected to vote on a new contract during its Jan. 22 meeting, according to the city.

While Trans-West may be likely to continue offering its services, McCauley said this would be an entirely new contract in which other companies will be allowed to bid for.

Trans-West was hired last fall to help address residents’ and businesses’ concerns about crime in the city, especially involving the homeless.

The $86,000 agreement provided for up to four security officers to patrol the downtown area and Old Town Kern eight hours a day every day of the week and report any crimes.

These crimes include different kinds of thefts, robberies, trespassing and vandalism, according to police.

The department said reports of these types of crimes fell during the contract period with Trans-West. There were 469 reports during this period compared to 589 during the 90 days prior.

“We’re hopeful that they’re making an impact, but we can’t say they’re the only factor (in the decline),” McCauley said.

The funding for the contract came from the Measure N tax measure approved by voters last year.