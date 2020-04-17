City outfits McMurtrey Aquatic Center with new lighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McMurtrey Aquatic Center has gotten new lights, according to the city.

The city said the light installation project has been going on for a few weeks and is paid for by Community Development Block Grant funding approved last year. Musco Lighting installed the new lights, which are directed onto the facility with very little – if any – spillover of light outside the

facility, the city said.

The lights were tested on Tuesday with Musco representatives, parks supervisors and the city’s electricians present. The lights are used during morning swims, swim team practices in the winter, and evening classes.

“We look forward to re-opening McMurtrey Aquatic Center in the future,” the city said.