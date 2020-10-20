City holds soft opening for its new homeless shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has opened the doors of its new homeless shelter.

The city held a soft opening for the Brundage Lane Navigation Center today. The center can sleep up to around 150 people, according to the city. The 67,000-square-foot center, which received approval back in January, will help house the homeless along with providing clients with services aimed at helping them secure permanent housing.

The city said clients will be able to receive medical and mental health services, job training and more. Clients will only be admitted through a referral from service providers, according to the city. The center will not accept walk-ins.