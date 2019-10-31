City opening new park in Belcourt Seven Oaks development

Concept art of the city’s new park at Belcourt Seven Oaks in Southwest Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Belcourt Seven Oaks’ new park is set to open tomorrow, according to the city.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday in celebration of the opening of the Belcourt Community Park, which cost $2.1 million and spans more than eight acres. Crews have been working on the project since January 2018.

The park includes a large multi-use sports field, tennis courts, an amphitheater and shaded play area, according to the city. The park also includes covered picnic areas, three large covered play structures, energy-efficient lighting and a restroom building.

“Belcourt Park is a beautiful addition to the City of Bakersfield system of public parks, and represents a unique partnership with Woodbridge Pacific Group and Bolthouse Properties, and with the Belcourt H.O.A., which will maintain and operate this park for the neighborhood and for the entire community,” Recreation & Parks Department Director Dianne Hoover said in a statement.

Belcourt Park is the 60th park within the city limits, she said.

WPG President Todd Cunningham said the new park fits well within the surrounding community and is a natural extension of the development’s aesthetic.

“Our Bakersfield focus groups told us they wanted to live close to work, leisure, community activities, retail and dining,” he said. “This connectivity is a core element of the Belcourt lifestyle.”

Officials with Seven Oaks master developer Bolthouse Properties said they were proud of how the park turned out.

“Belcourt is clearly meeting our objectives for optimized value in all residential communities,” said Bruce Davis, Bolthouse senior vice president of development. “We commend the City and WPG on this latest contribution to the superb live/work/play lifestyle that Belcourt residents enjoy every day.”