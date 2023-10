BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City officials are set to break ground on a new park in southeast Bakersfield.

Linnell-Brahma Park is located at 6210 Brahma St. and is expected to feature children’s and youth playgrounds, a shaded exercise station, a 6-foot-wide multi-use path, picnic areas and a half-court basketball court.

The new park is being funded by a California grant of $3 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.