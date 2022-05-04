BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City officials cut the ribbon on the new playground at Quailwood Park on Tuesday.

The project was six months in the making and cost $345,000 to make improvements and put in new equipment.

It was paid for with funds from Measure N – a one cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2018.

“Yes we have to address the pressing issues facing our community and we are doing so – public safety is the number one priority. But in addition to that longer term, we also have to make investments in our parks, in our public spaces and we have to make investments for our children,” Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales said.

The project has already proven itself to be a big hit in Southwest Bakersfield.

In all, $4 million has been set aside to fund improvements at 12 different parks in Bakersfield.