City offering two drop-off events to get rid of Christmas clutter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is offering two free drive-thru events where residents can drop off items cluttering the house after the holidays.

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3, residents can unload cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles and metal at the parking lot of Aera Park on Jewetta Avenue or the rear parking lot of Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue, officials said. Hazardous waste and construction materials are not accepted.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and separate tan cart items from blue cart items before arriving.