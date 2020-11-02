City of Wasco website now offering notifications

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Wasco’s website now allows people to sign up to receive important notifications about emergencies, job opportunities and more.

There are two different options people can sign up for. The first is called CivicReady, which notifies subscribers about emergencies and road closures as well as provides COVID-19 information. Users are required to provide an address in case there is a notification in your neighborhood.

The second option, Notify Me, provides information about job opportunities, bid postings and board meetings. Through both systems, users can choose whether to receive text, email or phone notifications.

To register for alerts, visit the city’s website. For more information, call 661-758-7215.