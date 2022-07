WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco kicked off Fourth of July festivities this weekend with with its annual “One Nation Celebration.”

The festivities began with a flag ceremony at the Poplar Veterans Hall, followed by a bicycle parade and a festival at Barker Park attended by hundreds of people.

The day wrapped up with a fireworks show at the park celebrating the nation’s independence.

Festivities continue around Kern County this weekend, click on this link for more Fourth of July events.