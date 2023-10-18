BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco hosted a badge-pinning ceremony for new police staff at a city council meeting Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, Wasco City Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat introduced the first Wasco police lieutenant and police sergeants.

Alecio Mora is the city’s police Lieutenant and Lionel Lopez and Maira Puente are the city’s sergeants.

Wasco Police Department vehicle.

Wasco Police Department badge.

Members of the Wasco Police Department being sworn into the police department.

During the city council meeting, the city’s Senior Dispatcher was also pinned at the ceremony.

Lieutenant Mora says he was excited when he received the call from Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat.

“I was excited, a little bit scared … and then I read his mission, his roadmap and I was sold. I think he’s got the right idea,” Mora told 17 News after the badge-pinning ceremony.

Mora said the Wasco Police Department will soon have a ride-along program for those thinking of joining the police department. He says there will be long hours but it is rewarding.