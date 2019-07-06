City of Tehachapi’s water and wastewater systems undamaged following earthquake

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi inspected its water and wastewater systems following Friday’s magnitude 7.1 temblor and found no damage and all systems operating as usual, spokesman Key Budge said.

He said the city has felt the majority of the aftershocks following Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 quake, which was the largest to strike California in 20 years before Friday night’s powerful temblor hit.

Anyone experiencing an emergency is asked to call 911, while those with non-emergencies are asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department dispatch center at 661-822-2222.