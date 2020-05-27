Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 7pm Thursday for All Valley Locations
City of Tehachapi to make modifications 4th of July holiday, other events amid COVID-19

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Tehachapi has announced it will be making modifications to their annual Independence Day due to COVID-19.

The City said in association with Zambelli Fireworks and sponsor sPower, they will be producing an 18-minute aerial array of a fireworks at 9 P.M. from the Tehachapi Municipal Airport on Saturday, July 4th.

The All-American 4th of July Festival at Philip Marx Central Park and Coy Burnett Stadium, including all activities that normally scheduled for those locations, will not take place this year due to festivals and large gatherings are not permitted in the State of California as a result of COVID-19, said the City.

“At this point in time a festival would either not be allowed or would include too many restrictions per the State of California or the Department of Public Health, which didn’t seem appropriate for our Independence Day,” said Economic Development Coordinator and festival organizer Corey Costelloe. “We now set our sights on 2021 where we hope to have an appropriate celebration of our freedom on this great nation’s birthday.”

The City also mentioned due to the same restrictions for live sporting events and fan attendance, the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will not be holding the annual “Bad Bulls” bull riding event. The hope of TMRA is to focus on a larger-than-ever Mountain Festival Rodeo in August.

